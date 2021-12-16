Follow us on Image Source : PTI TS Inter First Year Result 2021 declared, here's how to check

Highlights Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has declared TS Inter First Year Result 2021.

The overall pass percentage is 49 percent.

Candidates can check the result on tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter First Year Result 2021 has been declared by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official site of TSBIE on tsbie.cgg.gov.in after it is uploaded on it. The result link will be available soon.

TS Inter First Year Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of TSBIE on tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Click on TS Inter First Year Result 2021 link available on the home page. Enter the login details and click on submit. Your result will appear on the screen. Check the result and download the page.

The TS Inter First year examination was conducted from October 25 to November 3, 2021, in Telangana. A total of 4,59,242 candidates have appeared for the examination out of which 2,24,012 candidates have passed the examination. The overall pass percentage is 49 percent out of which the pass percentage of girls is 56 percent and the pass percentage of boys is 42 percent.

