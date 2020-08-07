Karnataka SSLC Results 2020: KSEEB not to declare Class 10 result today | Check details

Image Source : FILE Karnataka SSLC Results 2020: KSEEB likely to declare Class 10 scores today | Check results via SMS, online

Karnataka SSLC Results 2020: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will not declare the Karnataka Class 10 board exam results or SSLC result today. KSEEB has delayed the declaration of Karnataka SSLC result. Students are advised to keep their eye on the official website karresults.nic.in to get the latest update.

However, according to NDTV reports, the Karnataka SSLC result 2020 will now be released this week and a decision regarding Karnataka SSLC result date and time will be made on Monday. “Karnataka SSLC results are not being released this week. Now, the results will be released next week. A decision on the exact date of release will be made on Monday,” a KSEEB official told NDTV.

Earlier, Karnataka primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar had said that KSEEB would announce the Class 10 results in the first week of August. SSLC exams were finally conducted from June 25 to July 4, following precautionary measures like one student per bench, thermal scanning of students, etc.

According to KSEB officials, as many as 8,43,203 students appeared in the SSLC exams at 2,879 exam centres across Karnataka.

Once declared, Karnataka SSLC result will be available online at kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

The official websites may become slow or fail to load as a result of heavy online traffic due to students rushing to check their scores. In such a situation, students can check their results through their mobile phones by sending an SMS.

Students should type – KSEEB10 ROLL NUMBER – and send it to 56263 to receive their scores on their mobile phones via SMS.

Steps to check Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 board exam Results 2020

Step 1:Visit the official website – karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board

Step 3: Enter your roll number, DOB and other required details

Step 4: Click on submit button

Step 5: Your Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 — Grading System

Karnataka Board has this time used this grading system to prepare the SSLC Result 2020.

Range of Marks Percentage Grade Points 563-625 90-100 A+ 500-562 80-90 A 438-499 70-80 B+ 375-437 60-70 B 313-374 50-60 C+ 219-312 35 – 50 C

Step 1: Add all the grade points.

Step 2: Divide the total grade points by the number of subjects.

