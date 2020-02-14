JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 for Kargil division declared. Direct link to download

Image Source : PTI JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 for Kargil division declared

JKBOSE 11th Result 2019: The Jammu and Kashmir board has declared the JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 for Kargil division. Candidates who had appeared for the JKBOSE Class 11 exams should note that the JKBOSE 11th class result 2019 has been released on the official website. For the convenience of candidates, the stepts to check JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 for Kargil division have been given below. A direct link to download the JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 for Kargil division has also been provided.

How to check JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 for Kargil division

1. Visit the official website jkbose.ac.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'Higher Secondary Part One (Class 11th) Annual 2019 (Regular) Kargil'

3. Login to the portal using your roll number

4. Your JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference

Direct link to download JKBOSE 11th Result 2019 for Kargil division

