JKBOSE 10th Result for Kargil division announced. Direct Link

JKBOSE 10th Result for Kargil Division: Steps to check

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has announced JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 for Kargil Division. Candidates who have appeared for JKBOSE 10th examination can check their JKBOSE 10th Result on the official JKBOSE website -- jkbose.ac.in. We are providing you a direct link to download your JKBOSE 10th Results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE -- jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link "Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) ANNUAL (Reg/Pvt) 2019 (KARGIL DIVISION).

Step 3: Enter your roll number to check JKBOSE 10th Result

Step 4: Download your JKBOSE 10th Result