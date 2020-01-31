Friday, January 31, 2020
     
 Live tv
budget-2020
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education News
  4. Exam News
  5. JKBOSE 10th Result for Kargil division announced. Direct Link

JKBOSE 10th Result for Kargil division announced. Direct Link

JKBOSE 10th Result, Kargil division: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has announced JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 for Kargil Division. Candidates who have appeared for JKBOSE 10th examination can check their JKBOSE 10th Result on the official JKBOSE website -- jkbose.ac.in. We are providing you a direct link to download your JKBOSE 10th Results.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 31, 2020 17:20 IST
JKBOSE 10th Result, JKBOSE 10th Result kargil division, JKBOSE 10th Result latest news, JKBOSE 10th

JKBOSE 10th Result for Kargil division announced

JKBOSE 10th Result for Kargil division announced. Direct Link

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has announced JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 for Kargil Division. Candidates who have appeared for JKBOSE 10th examination can check their JKBOSE 10th Result on the official JKBOSE website -- jkbose.ac.in. We are providing you a direct link to download your JKBOSE 10th Results. 

JKBOSE 10th Result for Kargil Division: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE -- jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link "Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) ANNUAL (Reg/Pvt) 2019 (KARGIL DIVISION). 

Step 3: Enter your roll number to check JKBOSE 10th Result

Step 4: Download your JKBOSE 10th Result

JKBOSE 10th Result, Kargil Division: DIRECT LINK

Write a comment

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News