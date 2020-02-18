IGNOU Result 2019: Direct Link to download December TEE Exam Result online

Tuesday, February 18, 2020
     
IGNOU Result 2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is soon going to announce the December Term End Exam/December TEE Exam Result online. Students who appeared for the exam can check their IGNOU TEE Result 2019 on the official website -- ignou.ac.in. Alternatively, we are providing you a direct link to download the IGNOU TEE Exam Result 2019.   

New Delhi Published on: February 18, 2020 12:56 IST
IGNOU Result 2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is soon going to announce the December Term End Exam/December TEE Exam Result online. Students who appeared for the exam can check their IGNOU TEE Result 2019 on the official website -- ignou.ac.in. Alternatively, we are providing you a direct link to download the IGNOU TEE Exam Result 2019. 

IGNOU TEE Result 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit official IGNOU website -- ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on Result tab
Step 3: Enter all required details
Step 4: Your IGNOU December TEE Result will be displayed
Step 5: Download for future reference

IGNOU December TEE Result: Direct Link

(To be activated soon)

