HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Result 2020 to be declared shortly. Check time, other details

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board Of School Education (HPBOSE) is set to declare the HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 today. According to the sources close to HPBOSE, the last-minute preparations to declare the Himachal Pradesh Result 2020 has already begun. Students who had appeared for the HPBOSE Class 10 exams should note that the HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 will only be displayed on the official website. In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, all schools in Himachal Pradesh have been advised against displaying the Himachal Pradesh Result 2020 on notice boards, to avoid the gathering of students on campus.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check the HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 have been given below. A direct link to download the HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 has also been provided.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Date and Time

Nearly 1.5 lakh students had appeared for the Himachal Pradesh Board exam 2020, which was conducted from February 22 till March 19, this year. According to the data shared by the HPBOSE, the HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 will be declared today. The initial time for the declaration of HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 was 2:30 PM today. The results will now be declared anytime soon. Candidates should read on to know how they can check their HPBOSE 10th Result 2020.

How to check HPBOSE 10th Result 2020

1. Visit the official website hpbose.org

2. Click on the link that reads 'HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2020'

3. Enter your roll number and other details required

4. Your HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print of the same for future purpose

Direct link to download HPBOSE 10th Result 2020

Alternatively, students can also click on the below-mentioned link to check and download their Himachal Pradesh Result 2020.

