Bihar Board 10th Result to be announced tomorrow, official confirms. Direct Link

Bihar Board 10th Result announcement tomorrow. Direct Link to check Bihar Matric Result

Bihar Board 10th Result: Official notification

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce Bihar board 10th Result/Bihar Matric Result 2020 on May 26, an official press release has said. Students were expecting an announcement on Bihar Board 10th Results for quite some time. Finally, the wait is going to end. Please note that this is official. In a press release, the Bihar School Examination Board has specified the timings of the announcement as well. Once the Bihar Board Class 10 results are released on Tuesday, you will be able to check your results on official websites -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online, bsebresults.online, and onlinebseb.in.

According to a press release, Bihar Board 10th Result/Bihar Matric Result 2020 will be declared on Tuesday, May 26. The Bihar Class 10 Board result, that was being awaited for long, will be released at 12.30 pm tomorrow. The results will be made public by Bihar Education Minister Krishnanandan Prasad Verma, the official notification read.

Bihar Board 10th Result: Steps to check Bihar Matric Result 2020

Step 1: Visit official websites -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online, bsebresults.online, and onlinebseb.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Results' tab

Step 3: Enter your credentials/roll number etc

Step 4: Your Bihar Board 10th Result will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download your result for further reference

