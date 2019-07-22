Bangalore University result 2019 expected to be declared soon

Representative Image

Bangalore University result for May and June examinations are expected to be declared soon. Some reports suggest the results have been announced on the Bangalore University official website, however, an official confirmation is awaited in this regard. The results for exams held in various undergraduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) courses are expected to be released on the official website of the varsity i.e. bangaloreuniversity.ac.in.

Bangalore University result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the website bangaloreuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'check results'

Step 3: Then enter the registration details

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen

About Bangalore University

Bangalore University is located in the Garden City of Bangalore which was established in July 1964. Initially, the two premier colleges of the city, the Central College (CC) and the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) formed the nucleus of Bangalore University. Soon after the establishment of Bangalore University, as a first step in the re-organization of courses instructions, the University introduced Honours Courses in the year 1965-66.

