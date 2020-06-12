AP Inter Results 2020 DECLARED! Here's direct link to check, download Manabadi Results 2020

AP Inter Results 2020: The BIEAP has declared the Manabadi Results 2020 today. Students who had appeared for the AP Inter Exams 2020 should note that the AP Inter Results 2020 have been declared on the official website. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, schools in Andhra Pradesh have been advised against the display of Manabadi Results 2020 on notice boards. Thus, all students are advised to check their Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Results 2020 online.
For the convenience of students, the steps to check AP Inter Results 2020 have been given below. A direct link to check and download the Manabadi Results 2020 has also been shared.
AP Inter Results 2020: How to Check
1. Visit the official website bie.ap.gov.in
2. Click on the link that reads 'AP Inter Results 2020'
3. Enter your roll number and other required details
4. Submit all information
5. Your Manabadi Results 2020 will be displayed on the screen
6. Download the result and take a print of the same for future purpose
AP Inter Results 2020: How to check via SMS
Students who had appeared for AP Inter Exams 2020 can receive a text message of their Manabadi Results 2020. For this, the students should type APGEN1
AP Inter Results 2020: Other websites to check
examresults.net
goresults.net
manabadi.com
manabadi.co.in
exametc.com
educationandhra.com
bieap.gov.in
results.cgg.gov.in
Direct link to download AP Inter Results 2020
Alternatively, students can check and download their Manabadi Results 2020 by clicking on the below-mentioned link.
Direct Link To Download AP Inter Results 2020