SCCL Recruitment 2019: Over 80,000 jobs for various posts. 10th pass apply

More than 80,000 job vacancies with SCCL Recruitment 2019

More than 88,000 job vacancies have been notified by the South Central Coalfield Limited. Candidates who are interested to apply for vacancies under the SCCL Recruitment 2019 should note that jobs have been notified for the posts of Junior Engineer, MTS Surveyor, Accounts Clerk, Accountant, Junior Clerk, Computer Operator, Stenographer, Secretarial Assistant, among others.

A total of 88,585 posts have been notified under SCCL Recruitment 2019. Candidates should apply for the required job by October 19, 2019.

SCCL Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

MTS Surveyor: 20390

Accounts Clerks: 322

Accountants: 140

Junior Clerk: 382

Computer Operator And Pro Assistance: 5224

Stenographer English: 1600

Stenographer Hindi: 1600

Secretarial Assistant: 560

Electrician: 5970

Fitter Post's: 4376

Welder [Gas And Electric]: 3200

Welder[Mig & Arg]: 4380

Turner: 7430

Machinists: 6135

Diesel Mechanic: 4850

Draughtsman [Civil]: 2480

Draughtsman [ Mechanical]: 3798

Plumber: 5670

Trade Supervisors: 2230

Carpenter: 4200

Heavy Vehicle Drivers: 1250

Fork Lift Operators: 720

Junior Civil Engineer: 640

Junior Mechanical Engineers: 430

Junior Electrical Engineer: 430

Assistant Manager: 178

Eligibility criteria for jobs under SCCL Recruitment 2019

MTS Surveyor: 10th pass

Accounts Clerks: 12th pass

Accountants: Graduate

Junior Clerk: 12th pass

Computer Operator And Pro Assistance: Graduate

Stenographer English: 12th pass

Stenographer Hindi: 12th pass

Secretarial Assistant: Graduate

Electrician: ITI/Diploma

Fitter Post's: ITI/Diploma

Welder [Gas And Electric]: Trade Certificate

Welder[Mig & Arg]: Trade Certificate

Turner: Trade Certificate

Machinists: ITI/Diploma

Diesel Mechanic: ITI/Diploma

Draughtsman [Civil]: Diploma/B.Tech

Draughtsman [ Mechanical]: Diploma/B.Tech

Plumber: Trade Certificate

Trade Supervisors: Diploma

Carpenter: Trade Certificate

Heavy Vehicle Drivers: Heavy Vehicle Licence

Fork Lift Operators: Trade Certificate

Junior Civil Engineer: Diploma/B.Tech

Junior Mechanical Engineers: Diploma/B.Tech

Junior Electrical Engineer: Diploma/B.Tech

Assistant Manager: Graduate

Age limit to apply for SCCL Recruitment 2019

Candidates who wish to apply for jobs under SCCL Recruitment 2019 should be between 18 to 33 years of age.

Exam fee for SCCL Recruitment 2019

SC / ST / ESM / Female/ Minorities/ Economically Backward Class – Rs. 180 out of which Rs. 180 will be refunded duly deducting bank charges on appearing CBT.

Others – Rs. 350 out of which Rs. 250 will be refunded duly deducting bank charges on appearing CBT.

How to Apply for SCCL Coal India Jobs 2019

1. Visit the official website scclcil.in

2. Click on the online application link

3. Register yourself on the portal

4. Login and open the application form

5. Fill in all required details and upload the documents

6. Submit the required fee

7. Click submit

8. Take a print of the application form

9. You will also receive a text message or email confirming your application