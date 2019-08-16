SCCL Recruitment 2019: Over 80,000 jobs for various posts. 10th pass apply

More than 88,000 job vacancies have been notified by the South Central Coalfield Limited. Candidates who are interested to apply for vacancies under the SCCL Recruitment 2019 should note that jobs have been notified for the posts of Junior Engineer, MTS Surveyor, Accounts Clerk, Accountant, Junior Clerk, Computer Operator, Stenographer, Secretarial Assistant, among others.
A total of 88,585 posts have been notified under SCCL Recruitment 2019. Candidates should apply for the required job by October 19, 2019.
SCCL Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details
MTS Surveyor: 20390
Accounts Clerks: 322
Accountants: 140
Junior Clerk: 382
Computer Operator And Pro Assistance: 5224
Stenographer English: 1600
Stenographer Hindi: 1600
Secretarial Assistant: 560
Electrician: 5970
Fitter Post's: 4376
Welder [Gas And Electric]: 3200
Welder[Mig & Arg]: 4380
Turner: 7430
Machinists: 6135
Diesel Mechanic: 4850
Draughtsman [Civil]: 2480
Draughtsman [ Mechanical]: 3798
Plumber: 5670
Trade Supervisors: 2230
Carpenter: 4200
Heavy Vehicle Drivers: 1250
Fork Lift Operators: 720
Junior Civil Engineer: 640
Junior Mechanical Engineers: 430
Junior Electrical Engineer: 430
Assistant Manager: 178
Eligibility criteria for jobs under SCCL Recruitment 2019
MTS Surveyor: 10th pass
Accounts Clerks: 12th pass
Accountants: Graduate
Junior Clerk: 12th pass
Computer Operator And Pro Assistance: Graduate
Stenographer English: 12th pass
Stenographer Hindi: 12th pass
Secretarial Assistant: Graduate
Electrician: ITI/Diploma
Fitter Post's: ITI/Diploma
Welder [Gas And Electric]: Trade Certificate
Welder[Mig & Arg]: Trade Certificate
Turner: Trade Certificate
Machinists: ITI/Diploma
Diesel Mechanic: ITI/Diploma
Draughtsman [Civil]: Diploma/B.Tech
Draughtsman [ Mechanical]: Diploma/B.Tech
Plumber: Trade Certificate
Trade Supervisors: Diploma
Carpenter: Trade Certificate
Heavy Vehicle Drivers: Heavy Vehicle Licence
Fork Lift Operators: Trade Certificate
Junior Civil Engineer: Diploma/B.Tech
Junior Mechanical Engineers: Diploma/B.Tech
Junior Electrical Engineer: Diploma/B.Tech
Assistant Manager: Graduate
Age limit to apply for SCCL Recruitment 2019
Candidates who wish to apply for jobs under SCCL Recruitment 2019 should be between 18 to 33 years of age.
Exam fee for SCCL Recruitment 2019
SC / ST / ESM / Female/ Minorities/ Economically Backward Class – Rs. 180 out of which Rs. 180 will be refunded duly deducting bank charges on appearing CBT.
Others – Rs. 350 out of which Rs. 250 will be refunded duly deducting bank charges on appearing CBT.
How to Apply for SCCL Coal India Jobs 2019
1. Visit the official website scclcil.in
2. Click on the online application link
3. Register yourself on the portal
4. Login and open the application form
5. Fill in all required details and upload the documents
6. Submit the required fee
7. Click submit
8. Take a print of the application form
9. You will also receive a text message or email confirming your application