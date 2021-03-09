RBI Security Guard Admit Card 2020 released. Direct link to download

Image Source : SCREENGRAB RBI Security Guard Admit Card 2020 released

RBI Security Guard Admit Card 2020: The Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Security Guard admit card 2020 on its official website today (March 9). Candidates who have registered for the RBI Security Guards recruitment 2020 can download their hall ticket online at rbi.org.in on or before March 20, 2021.

RBI Security Guard Admit Card 2020: How to download

1. Visit the official website-- opportunities.rbi.org.in

2. Click on the link, “Call Letters,” appearing under the “Current Vacancies” section

3. Click on the link, “Recruitment for the post of Security Guards (2020) - Online Exam Call Letter and Information Handout”

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. Your RBI Security Guard admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download and take a print for future reference

RBI Security Guard Admit Card 2020: Direct link

Click here to download RBI Security Guard Admit Card 2020

