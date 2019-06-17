NTA ICAR AIEEA Admit Card 2019 to be released at ntaicar.nic.in. Here's how to download through direct link

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE NTA ICAR AIEEA Admit Card 2019

NTA ICAR AIEEA Admit Card 2019 to be available at ntaicar.nic.in; Here's how to download through direct link

NTA ICAR AIEEA Admit Card 2019: Exam date

NTA ICAR AIEEA 2019 hall tickets are slated to be available online from today, as the National Testing Agency (NTA) is releasing the admit cards of the All India Entrance examinations (AIEEA) 2019. Candidates who had applied and want to appear for the exam can download their ICAR AIEEA Admit Card 2019 online from the official website -- ntaicar.nic.in

The NTA ICAR AIEEA 2019 hall ticket has mentioned that the ICAR AIEE will be conducted on July 1, 2019.

NTA ICAR AIEEA Admit Card 2019: Exam Result

The NTA ICAR AIEEA Result 2019 will be declared on July 17, 2019. Candidates should note that the counseling process will begin after the declaration of the results.

NTA ICAR AIEEA Admit Card 2019: How to download hall ticket

Step 1: Log on to the official website, ntaicar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'ICAR AIEEA Admit Card 2019'

Step 3: Enter all the required details like registration number, date of birth and other details

Step 4: Click on 'Submit'

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a print for future reference

NTA ICAR AIEEA Admit Card 2019: Contact details

Website: http//ntaicar.nic.in

E-mail: icarnta@gmail.com

Helpline No.: 7827980287, 7827980288

AIEEA Exam 2019: NTA and ICAR

From this year onwards, National Testing Agency (NTA) and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) have joined hands to conduct the All India Entrance Examinations for admission to UG, PG and Ph.D Courses in Agricultural Universities.