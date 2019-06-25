NATA Admit Card 2019 to be released today; here's how to download from nata.in

Image Source : PTI NATA Admit Card 2019 to be released today

The NATA admit card 2019 is expected to be released by the Council of Architecture today. Earlier, the admit card of NATA 2019 was to be released on Monday. However, as per a recent update, the NATA Admit Card 2019 fior July examination will be released on the official website nata.in. Students should download their admit card from the official website and take it to the exam centre.

How to download NATA Admit Card 2019

1. Visit the official website nata.in

2. Click on the link that states 'NATA Registration and Results'

3. Click on the link for admit card

4. Enter the NATA application number and password in the link

5. Download the NATA admit card

NATA Admit Card 2019: Details

The details on the admit card of NATA 2019 will include the examination schedule and the exam centre details. The admit card of NATA 2019 will also contain details like the candidates' name, roll number, gender and category, examination name, reporting time to the centre, exam centre name and address, photograph and signature images and the instructions to be followed by the candidates for the examination.

Students should note that it is mandatory to carry the NATA admit card 2019 to the examination hall, failing which their entry will be denied.

NATA exam 2019

NATA 2019 will be conducted on July 7, 2019, from 10 AM to 1: 15 PM. Candidates who have applied for the July examination need to report to the examination centre with the NATA 2019 admit card, a valid photo ID proof. NATA 2019 will be conducted in two parts.