Maharashtra FYJC 2nd Merit list 2020 declared. Get direct link, details

Maharashtra FYJC 2nd Merit list 2020: The Maharashtra 11th Admission 2020 Allotment Results for the 2nd Round have been released on Saturday by the School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra on the official website -- 11thadmission.org.in.

New Delhi Updated on: December 05, 2020 13:45 IST
Maharashtra FYJC 2nd Merit list 2020: The Maharashtra 11th Admission 2020 Allotment Results for the 2nd Round have been released on Saturday by the School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra on the official website -- 11thadmission.org.in. Results have been declared separately for different regions i.e. Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad, or Amravati. The region-wise direct links are given below.

Students will have to confirm or reject their admission under the FYJC 2nd merit list between December 5 and December 9, 2020.

Maharashtra FYJC 2nd Merit List 2020: Steps To Download 

Step 1: Go to the SESD official website, 11thadmission.org.in

Step 2: Select your region - Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad, or Amravati
Step 3: Login using your ID and password
Step 4: Submit and view your allotment result

Maharashtra FYJC 2nd Merit List 2020: Region-wise direct links

Mumbai

Pune

Nagpur

Nashik 

Aurangabad

Amravati

