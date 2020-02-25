LIC Recruitment 2020: Vacancies for Asst Engineers, Asst Administrative Officer posts. Get details here

LIC Recruitment 2020: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has invited applications for the posts of Assistant Engineers (AE)- Civil/ Electrical /Structural /MEP and Assistant Architect (A.A), Assistant Administrative Officer (AEO) Specialist on the official website -- licindia.in. Aspirants can apply on or before March 15 by visiting the official website. The online application process has started today i.e, on February 25. They can also click on the direct link provided below. But before applying for the same, aspirants are advised to read the details regarding the vacancies.

LIC Recruitment 2020: Name and number of the post

Assistant Engineers - 50

Assistant Administrative Officers - 168

Total - 218

LIC Recruitment 2020: Educational Qualification

For, AE (Civil/Electrical) post, candidates must hold a B.Tech/B.E. (Civil) degree from an AICTE recognized Indian University/Institution.

For Assistant Architect post, candidates will be required to have a B. Arch degree from a recognized Indian University/Institution.

For AE (Structural) post, M. Tech / M.E. (Structural) from an AICTE recognized Indian University is required.

For AE (MEP engineers) post, candidates must have a B. Tech. /B.E. (Mechanical/ Electrical) degree from an AICTE recognized Indian University.

For AAO (Chartered Accountant) post, candidates should have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University.

For AAO (Actuarial) post, candidates should have a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University.

For AAO (Legal) post, Bachelor’s degree in Law or LLM from a recognized Indian University.

For AAO (Rajbhasha) post, candidates should have a Post Graduate Master’s Degree in Hindi/Hindi translation with English as one of the subjects at Bachelor’s Degree level.

For AAO (IT) post, candidates should have a Graduation degree in Engineering (Computer Science, IT or Electronics), or MCA or MSC (Computer Science) from a recognized University/ Institution.

LIC Recruitment 2020: Age limit

Candidates in the age group of 21 to 30 years can apply for the post.

LIC Recruitment 2020: Important dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 25 February 2020

Last Date for submission of online application: 15 March 2020

Download of Call Letter for Online Preliminary Examination: 27 March - 4 April 2020

Preliminary Exam Date: 4 April 2020

Mains Exam Date: will be communicated later

LIC Recruitment 2020: How to apply for LIC AE, AAO posts?

1. Visit the official website - licindia.in

2. Click on ‘Careers’

3. Click on the link ‘Recruitment of AE/AA/AAO(Specialist)’

4. Click here for New Registration’ and enter Name. Contact Details and Email ID.

5. Upload your Photo and Signature along with other essential documents as per the required specifications.

6. Fill other details of the Application Form.

7. Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment.

8. Click on the 'Submit' button.

LIC Recruitment 2020: Application Fee

Candidates belong from general category will have to pay a fees of Rs 700 plus transaction charges and GST.

The SC/ST/PwBD candidates will have to pay a fees of Rs 85 plus transaction charges and GST.

LIC AE, AAO Recruitment Official Notification

Direct link to apply for LIC AE, AAO Recruitment 2020