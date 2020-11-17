Image Source : PTI Haryana TET 2020: Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test 2020 registration begins, exam to be held on January 2-3

Haryana TET 2020: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) announced the exam dates for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET). As part of the official notification published by the Haryana Board, the HTET 2020 exam is scheduled to be held on 2nd and 3rd January 2020.

As per the notification released by the BSEH, eligible candidates can apply online at bseh.org for HTET from Monday (16 November) from 4 pm. The candidates are advised to visit the official website of the exam - haryanatet.in - to check details and register for the exam.

The last date to fill HTET 2020 application form is 4 December. The application correction window will be open between 5 and 8 December.

HTET admit card will be available for download in the third week of December.

Applicants can make corrections in their name, father's name, mother's name including other details. However, they will not be allowed to make changes in the level, caste category, and 'physically challenged' option.

As per the notification released by the BSEH, candidates will have to secure 60 percent or 90 marks in the examination to qualify. Those belonging to the reserved category will have to get at least 55 percent or 82 marks to be eligible in HTET.

Candidates who qualify HTET Paper-I will be eligible to teach in Classes 1 to 5, while those passing the trained graduate teacher (TGT) will be eligible to teach up to Class 12.

HTET 2020: Important Dates

Haryana TET 2020 Process Begins: 16th November 2020

Haryana TET 2020 Application Process Ends: 4th December 2020

Haryana TET 2020 Application Correction Window Begins: 5th December 2020

Haryana TET 2020 Application Correction Window Ends: 8th December 2020

Haryana TET 2020 Admit Card Release: 3rd Week of December

Haryana TET 2020 Exam Dates: 2nd and 3rd January 2020

Steps to register for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test 2020:

Step 1: Go to Board of School Education Haryana's official website - bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to apply for HTET 2020.

Step 3: Read all the instructions and click on continue button.

Step 4: Register providing basic details.

Step 5: With the details generated, go to the login page and complete the application form providing all the required information in the correct format.

Step 6: Upload scanned copies of documents, certificates and photograph.

Step 7: Pay the required application fee and press the final submit button.

Step 8: Take a print of your filled HTET form for future reference.

