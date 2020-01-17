Bihar STET Admit Card 2019 released. Get details on how to download Bihar TET Admit Card

Bihar STET Admit Card 2019 released

Bihar STET Admit Card 2019 released today. Get details on how to download Bihar TET Admit Card

The Bihar School Examination Board or BSEB has released the Bihar STET Admit Card 2019 today on the official website -- bsebstet2019.in. Candidates, who have applied for the upcoming Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET), can download the hall ticket as the board has released the admit cards. They can also click on the direct link provided below to get easy access to the Bihar STET Hall Ticket 2019.

Meanwhile, the candidates can also go through the official notification available on the official website. The Bihar STET examination is scheduled to be held on January 28, 2020, across the state at different examination centers.

Candidates must know that to download the Bihar STET Admit Card 2019, they will have to enter the details like Application Number, Date of Birth and Image Code provided. Here's how to download the Bihar STET 2020 Admit Card.

Bihar STET Admit Card 2020 | Steps to download:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- bsebstet2019.in.

Step 2: Click on the link "Download Admit Card for Secondary Teacher Ability Test, 2019".

Step 3: Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth and Image Code.

Step 4: Click on the login button.

Step 5: Download the Bihar STET Admit Card 2019 displayed on the screen.

Direct link to Bihar STET Admit Card 2019