Shocking video: DTC bus rams into car, parked vehicles in Rohini, one dead

In a shocking incident, a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) electric bus rammed into a dozen parked vehicles in the city's Rohini South area on Saturday. One man lost his life in the accident.

The accident occurred around 2.45 pm near Vishram Chowk in Awantika. The bus hit a car, then an e-rickshaw and two-wheelers parked on the side of a road, they said.

Police have the CCTV footage of the crash.

A man died on the spot while another was injured, police said, adding that it seems the bus driver lost control of the vehicle.

The injured was hospitalised and further investigations are underway, they said.

