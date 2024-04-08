Delhi excise policy: ED questions Arvind Kejriwal's PA, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said.

Kumar's statement has been recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. The duo was questioned by the probe agency in the past as well.

Earlier in the day, Pathak reached ED headquarters in New Delhi. When the ED raided AAP leader Vijay Nair's house in September 2022, Durgesh Pathak was present there. The probe agency had confiscated Pathak's phone.

AAP launches 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' theme

Meanwhile, AAP launched the 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' theme ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The announcement came a day after the party held a daylong fasting protest to express solidarity with jailed AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

While addressing a press conference on Monday, AAP MP Sandeep Pathak, said "As you all saw that Kejriwal ji was put in jail to keep him away from the elections. Kejriwal ji spent his entire life struggling for the people. He considered all people of Delhi as his family and made arrangements for best education, health, electricity and water for all."

ALSO READ | AAP launches 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' election campaign ahead of Lok Sabha polls

ALSO READ | AAP holds 'mass fast' to protest Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in Delhi excise case