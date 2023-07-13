Delhi: Traffic advisory issued as Yamuna water rises to record level; check list of roads affected

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Waterlogging leads to heavy traffic congestion in several parts of Delhi

Delhi traffic advisory: The Delhi Police on Thursday issued a fresh traffic advisory owing to the record rise in the water level of the Yamuna River. According to reports, traffic movement has been severely affected on some key roads due to the consequent inundation of low-lying areas in the city. Notably, the water level of Yamuna was recorded at 208.46 metres at 7 am on Thursday. The river crossed the highest flood record of 207.49 metres at 1 pm on July 12.

The Delhi police said traffic movement has been impaired on the following roads:

Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara

Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat

Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara

Traffic movement affected at GT Karnal Road

The traffic police also advised commuters to avoid these roads and plan their journey accordingly. Heavy waterlogging has also affected traffic movement at GT Karnal Road in the city. Delhi Traffic Police also said that vehicular movement has been suspended on Bhairon Road due to an overflow of drain water near the Railway Under Bridge. "Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch," they added.

Non-destined commercial vehicles not allowed to enter Delhi

Meanwhile, the movement of commercial vehicles within Delhi will be contained primarily on the Ring Road. In view of the Supreme Court judgement, non-destined commercial vehicles will not be allowed entry into Delhi. They will be diverted to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway, as per an official statement. Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi Police also imposed prohibitory measures under CrPC section 144 in flood-prone areas of the city.

ALSO READ: Delhi LG calls DDMA meeting as raging Yamuna River swells to record level; CM Kejriwal to attend

It should be mentioned here that Incessant rainfall in Delhi and surrounding areas has resulted in a rise in the water level of Yamuna. Furthermore, the release of water from Hathni Kund Barrage has allegedly heightened the risk of flood-like conditions in low-lying areas in the vicinity of the river. The authorities in the national capital have been put on alert as the water level of Yamuna has crossed the mark of 208.05 metres, surpassing the Central Water Commission's estimate of 207.99 metres late on Wednesday night.