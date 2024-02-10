Panic grips Delhi as people complain of 'gas leak', police say ‘anti-terrorist mock drill’ reason

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

Panic gripped parts of the national capital on Saturday (February 10) for a short while after a suspected gas leak which caused difficulties for the people of large parts of East Delhi, officials said. The people in the area complained of burning sensation in their eyes and difficulty in breathing, with the bikers facing most problems.

Foul smell was felt in several areas of East Delhi including Geeta Colony, Gandhi Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, and ITO.

The news of an alleged CNG gas leak spread in the areas following which the fire engines along with the IGL vans hit the road.

The police received the information about the chaos in the area and cleared the entire sequence of events.

According to Delhi Police, an anti-terrorist mock drill was conducted in the Yamuna Khadar area on Saturday evening during which tear gas shells were released. This led to the spread of smoke in the area, causing problems to the people.