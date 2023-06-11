Delhi ordinance row: AAP's 'maha rally' at Ramlila Maidan today; security stepped up in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi ordinance: AAP's 'maha rally' at Ramlila Maidan

Delhi ordinance row: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a 'maha rally' today at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital against the Centre's ordinance on control of services. The rally is likely to be attended by one lakh people. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also address the rally at around 12 noon.

The Centre issued an ordinance on May 19 to set up a panel known as the National Capital Service Authority (NCCSA) and reclaim executive control over service-related matters. The ordinance was issued to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991.

'One lakh people to attend rally'

AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta said they are expecting one lakh people to join the rally, adding the party has carried out extensive campaigns to inform the masses about the ordinance and its impact on their daily life. "We have done extensive campaigning, reached out to people and explained them about the ordinance and how it will impact their day-to-day lives," Gupta told the news agency PTI.

Inviting people to attend the rally for the sake of Constitution, the AAP convenor accused the Centre of “snatching the rights” of not only the people of Delhi, but also attacking democracy through it. “Tomorrow the people of Delhi will unite at Ramlila Maidan against the dictatorial ordinance of the central government which has snatched the rights of the people of Delhi. You must also come to this mega rally being organised to save the Constitution and democracy,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

The party also said that Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal will join the protest against the anti-constitutional ordinance of the Modi government on the invitation of AAP national convenor. "Senior Supreme Court lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal will join the protest #AAPKiMahaRally against the anti-constitutional ordinance of the Modi government on the invitation of AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Hearty welcome to Kapil Sibal ji in this fight to save the constitution," the party said in a tweet.

Security beefed up in Delhi

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in and around Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. A senior police officer said around 12 companies of paramilitary forces, along with the local police, will be deployed at the venue. He said surveillance through CCTV will also be conducted.

Metal detectors will be installed at the entry gates of the ground. Those entering the rally venue will be frisked. Senior officials from the district will be present at the spot, the officer said.

Arrangements have also been put in place by Delhi Traffic Police to regulate vehicular movement as a large number of people are expected to attend the rally. Fire tenders and ambulances will also be deployed there, police said.

Traffic advisory

The traffic police has issued an advisory mentioning Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mir Dard Chowk, Ajmeri Gate, JLN Marg, Bhavbhuti Marg, Minto Road, Delhi Gate, round about Kamla Market to Hamdard Chowk and round about Paharganj Chowk as diversion points.

The traffic restrictions/regulation/diversion may be imposed on Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, from Minto Road to round about Kamla Market, Vivekanand Marg, JLN Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nank Chowk), Chaman Lal Marg etc from 8 am on Sunday, the advisory said.

People are advised to avoid these roads/stretches. Commuters going to railway stations and ISBT should leave with sufficient time at hand. People should avail public transport to help decongestion of roads and vehicles should be parked only at designated parking lots, it stated. In case any unsual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the police, the advisory added.

AAP sought support of all non-BJP parties

AAP has sought the support of all non-BJP parties in defeating in Rajya Sabha a Bill to replace the Centre's ordinance on Delhi's Services matter, saying this is a "time for agni pariksha" for Opposition parties, and they should come together if they want to save the country's democracy and Constitution.

Kejriwal has met with non-BJP CMs and leaders — including West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar over the past month to gather support against the ordinance in Rajya Sabha.

What is the centre's ordinance?

The ordinance was issued on May 19, days after a Supreme Court verdict gave the Delhi government control over bureaucrats assigned to departments under its purview. The BJP-ruled Centre has brought an ordinance notifying rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the ‘transfer-posting, vigilance and other incidental matters' in Delhi.

According to the ordinance, the Centre has constituted a ‘National Capital Civil Services Authority’ in Delhi. This comprises of Delhi CM, Chief Secretary and Home Secretary of Delhi government, who will now decide on the transfer and posting of Group 'A' officers and DANICS officers serving in the Delhi government.

It strengthened the position of the Lieutenant Governor, allowing him to act in 'sole discretion' in deciding matters related to the transfer and posting of bureaucrats. The ordinance said that "there shall be an authority to be known as the National Capital Civil Service Authority to exercise the powers conferred on, and discharge the functions assigned to it".

The apex court had earlier upheld the primacy of Delhi's elected government in this regard, except for matters relating to law and order and land. Notably, any ordinance needs to be passed by Parliament within six weeks of its re-assembly, or it lapses.