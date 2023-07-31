Delhi: Labourer falls to death from under construction building in Malviya Nagar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The police initiated a police inquiry into the matter

A labourer died on Sunday after falling off a building under construction in Nil Block, Malviya Nagar, South Delhi, police said.

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti visited the construction site after the incident on Sunday night.

"This is a very sad incident. A labour who came from Bihar to Delhi to earn a living for his family has died...He was plastering the wall on the fifth floor of the building. The builder did not fulfil his responsibility of providing safety gear to the labourer...This exposes the loopholes. Police and MCD say that it was a sanctioned plan..."

What police said

The plaster work was underway at the building when Sheikh Shah Alam of Bihar's Katihar allegedly fell to his death, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary.

No safety gear at site

No safety gear was found on the body of the deceased or in the building, he said, adding that the body has been shifted to a mortuary.

A case under sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC is being registered and builder Harish has been apprehended, the DCP said.

The official said the building was being constructed by Harish under a collaboration agreement with landowner P K Pandey. The builder had obtained MCD permission for the construction.

(With agencies input)

Also read- If BJP looks for temples in mosques...: SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya escalates row over Buddhist monasteries