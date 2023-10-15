Delhi: JNU student dead, three injured in bike accident on campus

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

A JNU student was killed while three others sustained injuries after a motorcycle rammed into two pedestrians on the university campus in the wee hours of Sunday (October 15), the police said.

The accident took place at around 2.30 am when two students were riding on a motorcycle and hit two students on their way towards Godavari Hostel on foot, they said.

The deceased student was identified as Anshu Kumar, a first year student of Bachelor of Arts in Russian language, according to the police.

He was shifted to the hospital where he was declared brought dead, while Vishal Kumar who was riding the bike is said to be critical. He is not a student of JNU.

The pedestrians were identified as Sachin Sharma and Mrigank Yadav. The former’s condition is said to be critical while the latter is stable. Both of them are pursuing Masters in Political Science from the university.

The police said that they were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

An FIR under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered and a crime team, along with a forensic team, has inspected the spot.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

(With PTI inputs)