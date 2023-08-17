Thursday, August 17, 2023
     
Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Bawana, six fire personnel injured

Delhi: The flames were so strong it took hours to douse them and several fire brigade officials suffered injured during the operation.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: August 17, 2023 14:59 IST
Several fire officials got injured in the incident
Image Source : ANI Several fire officials got injured in the incident

A plastic factory caught fire in northwest Delhi's Bawana, officials said on Thursday. Six fire personnel were injured during the dousing operation at the building.

30 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. 

The factory is situated at Sector-5 in Bawana Industrial Area. A blast occurred in the factory due to which the wall and gate collapsed, and five firemen sustained injuries, they said.

"Dharamveer, Ajeet, Narender, Jaiveer and Vikas sustained injuries in the incident. They were rushed to Maharshi Valmiki Hospital and later discharged," an official said.

(With PTI inputs)

