Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Bawana, six fire personnel injured

A plastic factory caught fire in northwest Delhi's Bawana, officials said on Thursday. Six fire personnel were injured during the dousing operation at the building.

30 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

The factory is situated at Sector-5 in Bawana Industrial Area. A blast occurred in the factory due to which the wall and gate collapsed, and five firemen sustained injuries, they said.

"Dharamveer, Ajeet, Narender, Jaiveer and Vikas sustained injuries in the incident. They were rushed to Maharshi Valmiki Hospital and later discharged," an official said.

(With PTI inputs)

