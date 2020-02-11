Image Source : FILE Uttar Pradesh: Father of rape victim shot dead in Firozabad

The father of a rape victim was shot dead in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh and the family suspects the accused in the rape case is behind the killing, police said on Tuesday. The 50-year-old was shot dead late Monday night in New Tilak Nagar, they said. His daughter was raped six months ago and a man identified as Achaman Upadhaya was made the accused in the case, SSP Sachin Patel said.

The police was looking for the accused and the family suspects that he was behind the killing, Patel said.

Three policemen have been suspended for laxity, the SSP said.

