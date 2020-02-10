Image Source : PTI Girl gangraped at under-construction Anganwadi centre in Haryana

A girl was allegedly gangraped by four men in Haryana on Saturday. The four accused also included a juvenile, who raped the girl at an under-construction Anganwadi centre in the state. The incident was reported from Haryana's Yamunanagar, the police said, adding an FIR has been lodged against the accused persons.

"The victim has complained that four boys raped her at an under-construction Anganwadi centre," Investigating Officer Nirmal Singh told reporters.

"She escaped from the clutches of accused in the morning. We have lodged FIR against the four accused, one of whom could be a juvenile," he added.

The police teams have been constituted to nab the accused who are on the run.

The accused were booked under sections 365 (kidnapping) and 376-D (gang-rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

