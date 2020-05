Image Source : PTI/FILE Pune: Father kills 5-month-old daughter after fight with wife

A man allegedly killed his five- month-old daughter in Pune's Bavdhan area on Saturday morning after a fight with his wife, police said. The incident took place at around 5:45 am, an official said.

"The accused had a fight with his wife on May 8. On May 9, at around 5:45 am, he strangled his five-month old daughter. He has been nabbed," he said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage