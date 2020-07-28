Image Source : INDIA TV Noida: 70-year-old woman found dead in house, police suspect murder over property

A 70-year-old woman was found dead in the bathroom of her own house in Noida Sector 15. Her dead body bears marks of head injury which was the cause of her death. Police suspect that the old woman was murdered over property issues.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem.

Noida Sector 15 is a prime location where property prices are high. Sector 15 is close to Sector 18 where Radisson Hotel and many high-end malls are located. The woman used to stay alone in her house.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot as they were told of the dead body. Police suspect that the woman was murdered by someone she knew well. The woman stayed alone in the house while her relatives stayed abroad. Police are investigating all angles that may have led to the woman's murder. Police have taken several people in custody and are currently questioning them. They expect a quick breakthrough in the case.

