Mumbai: Man beaten to death on suspicion of being thief in Bhayander; 4 held

Police have arrested four persons for allegedly killing a 24-year-old man on suspicion of being a thief here in Maharashtra, an official said. On Saturday, the Navghar police were alerted about an unidentified body, having multiple injuries, lying on a ground in Indira Nagar locality of Bhayander area, he said.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem, Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar's Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-1) Amit Kale told reporters on Sunday evening.

The deceased was later identified as Surajban Soni from Mumbai and the police registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he said.

A probe into the case revealed the victim was roaming in the locality in the wee hours of Saturday, he said.

Suspecting him to be a thief, some people caught hold of him and beat him up severely following which he died, the official said, adding that four persons were arrested in this connection on Sunday.

The police were trying to find out why the victim had gone to the area, he said.

A few hours before the incident, the accused had caught another person for allegedly stealing mobile phones in the area and handed him over to police, he added.

