Chandigarh: Body of 6-year-old missing girl found in forest adjoining Hallo Majra

Image Source : PTI Six-year-old girl found dead in Chandigarh

In a shocking incident, the body of a six-year-old girl was found in a semi-nude condition near Chandigarh’s Hallo Majra on Saturday. According to the police, the girl had gone missing on Friday after she ventured out of her house to play. The girl's parents searched for her and later lodged a complaint with the police. The police are now suspecting sexual assault of the victim, whose body was allegedly dumped after the crime.

The parents of the victim were staying in rented accommodation, while she was studying in the nursery class at a government school.

"On Saturday morning, the body of the girl was found lying in the forest area near the cremation ground of Hallomajra," a police officer said, adding a murder and rape case has been registered against unknown persons.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the victim and residents of Hallo Majra have blocked a road, demanding the arrest of the culprit.

The crime branch of the local police said they have held a juvenile in connection with the kidnapping and murder of the girl but refused to share further information.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and investigation is on, the officer said.