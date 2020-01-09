ISIS inspired terrorists were involved in sensational murder case of Hindu Munnani leader KP Suresh Kumar

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested three men inspired by global terror organization ISIS, who were planning a terror strike in the National Capital Region (NCR) or Uttar Pradesh. The terrorists, arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell, were also involved in the sensational murder case of a Hindu leader.

The three men were arrested following an encounter in Wazirabad area. They were identified as Khaja Moideen (52), Abdul Samad (28), Syed Ali Nawaz (32), all residing in Tamil Nadu.

Two of the men were involved in the sensational murder case of Hindu Munnani leader KP Suresh Kumar and were conditional bail.

In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said the three men arrived in Delhi from Tamil Nadu via Nepal with a design to carry out a terror strike in NCR or Uttar Pradesh. They had a plan to later flee to Nepal and then Pakistan.

"We received information that the three men had arrived in Delhi from Nepal, taken a room on rent and also procured arms and ammunition. A trap was laid near the Wazirabad Bridge and they were apprehended from the spot after a brief exchange of fire early Thursday morning," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

Kushwah said Moideen had links with the ISIS. After getting a conditional bail in Suresh Kumar's murder, Moideen worked out a detailed plan to revive the terror outfit's network in India through his associates.

According to police, Moideen conducted several closed-door meetings at his hideouts to indoctrinate youngsters and make them pledge their allegiance to the ISIS. Moideen decided to abscond from the respective places simultaneously. His associates included Syed Ali Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Abdul Shameem, Thowfiq and Jaffar Ali. They had divided themselves into two groups of three persons each.

Kushwah said the three ISIS-inspired men were being guided by a foreign-based handler.

Moideen, Nawaz and Samad went to Kathmandu in Nepal after illegally crossing the border with the help of fake documents. After setting up a base in the neighbouring country, they came to Delhi through the Indo-Nepal border, the police said.

Their hideout and weapons in Delhi were arranged by the foreign-based handler through one of his contacts here, they added.

