Delhi Police busts sextortion racket, two Mewati accused arrested.

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Delhi Police busted a sextortion racket, apprehending two individuals from Mewat in connection with the operation. The arrests come as a breakthrough in the investigation, with authorities linking the duo to a staggering 25 cases, as per DCP East Apoorva Gupta.

What did Delhi Police say?

Speaking to the media, DCP Gupta disclosed a disturbing incident from 2023 involving a 71-year-old doctor who fell victim to a sextortion gang. On July 15, the doctor received a video call where he encountered a girl in a compromising position. During the conversation, a few minutes of video footage were captured without his consent. Subsequently, he began receiving menacing threats regarding the potential leakage of the video. Succumbing to pressure, he parted with approximately Rs 8.75 lakhs as ransom. Eventually, he sought assistance from the Cyber Cell East to address the situation, she said.

"As soon as we received the complaint, we registered a case on it...We got a lead in which an identity emerged that belonged to a person living in Mewat and after that, we sent a team and raided his house. We were successful in arresting him and his brother and recovered 7 mobile phones from them. Apart from this, we have been able to link more cases from their bank accounts, which are yet to be verified, but we suspect that these are probable victims," the DCP added.

Police begin probe

Further details regarding the modus operandi of the accused, as well as the scope and impact of their activities, are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses, said a Delhi Police official.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police arrests two people for blackmailing Union Minister by making 'sextortion' call | DETAILS