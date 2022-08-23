Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shocking! 2 killed after unidentified persons open fire in Delhi's JJ Colony, probe underway

Delhi murder news: Delhi's JJ Colony area witnessed a scary incident on Monday night as 2 unidentified persons opened fire in the neighbourhood, killing two men, and gravely injuring another. The Delhi Police is currently probing the matter and the case is being registered accordingly and Mundka Police Station.

The two killed persons have been identified as Jogender, aged 40-45 and Mangal, aged 60. The injured person has been identified as Mohanlal and is currently getting treated at the Soniya Hospital.

Further details are awaited.