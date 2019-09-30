Casino, bar, jacuzzi and more: Costa Cruise offers itineraries between Mumbai, Kochi, Maldives

Costa Cruise offers itineraries between Mumbai, Kochi, Maldives

Costa Cruise has introduced new itineraries between Mumbai and Kochi, which will begin from November this year and will continue till March 2020. The new itineraries include four nights from Mumbai to Kochi, three nights from Kochi to Maldives or seven nights from Maldives to Mumbai.

The Italian cruising company is also launching a larger ship called Costa Victoria, with 964 cabins, 14 decks and a capacity of approximately 2,300 guests and 800 crew members.

Fully-equipped with a casino, theatre, disco, ballroom and grand bar, the ship will offer everything in entertainment from magic shows to operas and burlesque dancers.

During day time, the guests can bask in the sun at the solarium, play games at the multi-purpose sports pitch, dip in the open-air swimming pool and jacuzzi and enjoy activities for kids. For those who would like to go shopping, the cruise ship has a huge duty-free shopping center.

Apart from families, honeymooners and experiential holiday agencies, the corporates can use the ship's built-in infrastructure to hold large events.

Costa Cruises was the first international cruise liner to homeport a ship from Mumbai to Maldives in 2016, making cruising more accessible to the Indian traveller.

Every year, the Italian cruising company allows travellers to visit some 250 destinations with over 130 different itineraries and 60 embarkation ports. The stopovers in ports like Mangalore, Cochin, Colombo, Goa, also help travellers explore the Indian oceans, with limited requirements in terms of visa, air travel.

So, whether you prefer travelling in groups or solo, or with your family, a cruise holiday can be your next ideal vacation.

