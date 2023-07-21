Markets slide in early trade after non-stop record-breaking rally; Rupee falls against dollar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Stock markets update

Stock markets: Dragged down by IT behemoth Infosys after the company slashed its FY24 growth outlook, equity benchmark indices tumbled in early trade on Friday following a non-stop record-breaking rally. A decline in share prices of market bluechip firms Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services also added to the bearish trend in equities.

After a record-breaking rally for the past many days, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 749.75 points to 66,822.15 in early trade. The NSE Nifty fell by 203.

15 points to 19,776. Both benchmark indices began the trade on a weak note.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys tanked nearly 8 per cent after the company reported a lower-than-expected 11 per cent rise in net profit for the June quarter and delivered a shocker as it slashed its FY24 growth outlook to 1-3.5 per cent on delayed decision-making by clients amid global macro uncertainties.

HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries and Tech Mahindra were the other major laggards. Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, Nestle, Power Grid and Tata Motors were among the gainers.

How did Asian and US markets fare?

In Asian markets, Tokyo traded lower while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were quoting in the green. The US markets ended mostly lower on Thursday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.78 per cent to USD 80.26 a barrel. The BSE benchmark had jumped 474.46 points or 0.71 per cent to settle at its fresh all-time closing high of 67,571.90 on Thursday, extending its winning momentum to the sixth day. During the day, it rallied 521.73 points or 0.77 per cent to hit its lifetime intra-day peak of 67,619.17.

The Nifty had climbed 146 points or 0.74 per cent to end at its record closing high of 19,979.15. During the session, it had soared 158.7 points or 0.80 per cent to reach its fresh record high of 19,991.85. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers on Thursday as they bought equities worth Rs 3,370.90 crore, according to exchange data.

ALSO READ: India has come out strong from challenges posed by Covid, need to sustain momentum: World Bank's Ajay Banga

Rupee falls against dollar

The rupee depreciated 12 paise to 82.05 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday as a negative trend in domestic equities and firm crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.03, then touched 82.05, registering a decline of 12 paise over its last close.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 81.93 against the dollar. As inflows dominate and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continues to hold the US dollar near 81.90, the rupee is likely to remain range-bound, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Latest Business News