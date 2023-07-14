Markets climb in early trade aided by firm global trends; Rupee rises against dollar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Stock market updates

Stock markets: Driven by optimism in global markets and fresh foreign fund inflows, benchmark equity indices extended their previous day's rally in early trade on Friday. Buying in IT counters also helped the equity markets maintain their winning momentum. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 358.91 points to 65,917.80 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 106.65 points to 19,520.40.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the biggest gainers.

Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC and Reliance Industries were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green. The US markets ended in positive territory on Thursday.

Brent crude sees a minute rise

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Thursday as they bought equities worth Rs 2,237.93 crore after a day's breather, according to exchange data. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.07 per cent to USD 81.42 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark had ended 164.99 points or 0.25 per cent higher at 65,558.89 on Thursday. The barometer had reached its all-time intra-day peak of 66,064.21 on Thursday. The Nifty went up by 29.45 points or 0.15 per cent to 19,413.75.

ALSO READ: Stock markets: Sensex, Nifty hit all-time high in early trade; Rupee rises against dollar

Rupee rises against dollar

The rupee appreciated 12 paise to 81.96 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, as a strong opening in domestic equity markets and a weaker greenback against major rivals overseas strengthened investor sentiments.

However, strengthening crude prices in international markets capped the gains in the domestic unit, forex traders said. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened strong at 81.97 against the dollar and then gained further momentum to 81.96, a gain of 12 paise over its previous close. In the initial trade, the domestic unit was moving in a narrow range of 81.92-81.97 against the American currency.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest Business News