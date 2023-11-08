Sensex, Nifty reach new highs amidst positive market sentiment

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Business stock echange building.

The stock market continues its impressive run as the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, reached new all-time highs on Wednesday. The Sensex climbed 33.21 points to close at 64,975.61, while the Nifty was up by 36.80 points, settling at 19,443.50. One significant factor is the robust corporate earnings season. Several major companies have reported better-than-expected results, boosting overall market sentiment. Positive earnings reports have provided a strong foundation for investors to remain bullish on Indian equities.

Several key players significantly influenced the market's performance, contributing to the mixed sentiment. Notable gainers included Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys, and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), which lifted the Nifty. Conversely, ICICI Bank and Infosys had a drag effect on the market.

Top gainers on the Nifty included Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Adani Ports, Cipla, Asian Paints, and Titan Company. Conversely, the losers for the day encompassed ICICI Bank, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and Tata Consumer Products.

In terms of sectors, with the exception of Information Technology (IT) and the banking sector, which experienced marginal declines, all other indices concluded the day in the green. Notable sectors that fared well included realty, oil & gas, healthcare, and capital goods, all of which recorded gains of 1% each. Additionally, the auto, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), and metal sectors managed to secure gains of 0.5% each.

This mixed market performance reflects the various dynamics influencing the Indian stock market. While certain sectors displayed resilience and significant gains, others faced headwinds and moderate losses. As market participants and investors continue to monitor global and domestic factors, they remain attentive to the ever-changing conditions that can impact market sentiment.

