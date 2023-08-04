Sensex climbs 300.1 points to 65,540.78 in early trade; Nifty advances 105.9 points,

Sensex climbed 300.1 points to 65,540.78 in early trade; Nifty advanced 105.9 points to 19,487.55 on Friday (August 4).
Rupee rises 2 paise to 82.72 against the US dollar in early trade.
Further details are awaited.
(With PTI inputs)
