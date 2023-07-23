Not only tomato, but other food items' prices also spoil kitchen budget - DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Not only prices of tomato but other vegetables are also on rise

Price hike: The budget of the kitchen was spoiled due to the increase in the prices of food items in the wake of the flood situation in several states, including Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. Tomato has been in the news for sky-high prices for some time now, but other food items such as coriander leaves, ginger, okra, bottle gourd, capsicum and other vegetables are also not lagging behind.

At the time the price of tomato had reached Rs 250 per kg. Though the government made efforts to bring it down, it is still being sold above Rs 100 per kg.

In Noida, the price of tomato in most of the areas is 160 per kg and beyond. However, it is not that the kitchen budget of housewives has deteriorated only due to the huge increase in the price of tomato but, the skyrocketing prices of other key commodities like- coriander, ginger, garlic, beans, apples, other fruits and even chillies are at play.

Ginger: Current price - Rs 250-300/kg; in June - Rs 100 to 120 / kg

Tomato: Current price - Rs 250-150/kg, in June - Rs 20 to 30 / kg

Coriander: Current price - Rs 200-220/kg, in June - Rs 60 to 80 / kg

Garlic: Current price - Rs 200/kg, in June - Rs 70 to 80 / kg

Capsicum: Current price - Rs 160/kg, in June - Rs 24 to 50/kg

Chilli: Current price - Rs 120 to 100/kg, in June - Rs 40 to 50 / kg

Brinjal: Current price - Rs 100/kg, in June - Rs 30 to 40 / kg

Okra: Current price - Rs 60 to 80/kg, in June - Rs 40 to 50/ kg

Gourd: Current price - Rs 60 to 80/kg, in June - Rs 20 to 30/kg

The price of cumin has crossed Rs 700. On the other hand, till two months back, apples were being sold for Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500 a box. Now it has increased to Rs 2,200. The street vendors are selling it at Rs 200 to Rs 300 per kg.

In most of states, the prices of most of the vegetables have crossed Rs 100-mark. The shopkeepers of the market say the reason for the inflation in vegetables is the rain. Due to disruption in the transpotation the availability of food items in the market has reduced.

