IndiGo announces direct flights between Mumbai-Ayodhya from January 15 | Check timings

IndiGo's move came after it began flight operations between Ayodhya and Delhi on December 13.

Reported By : Suraj Ojha Edited By : Hritika Mitra
Mumbai
Updated on: January 14, 2024 23:58 IST
IndiGo flight
Image Source : FILE IndiGo flight

Budget carrier IndiGo has announced direct flights between Mumbai and Ayodhya from January 15, informed the airlines. 

The flight will depart from Mumbai at 12:30 pm and arrive Ayodhya at 2:45 pm. Meanwhile, the return flight will will leave Ayodhya at 3:15 pm and reach Mumbai at 5:40 pm. 

This came after IndiGo began flight operations between Ayodhya and Delhi on December 13. 

Earlier, IndiGo had launched flight services from Ahmedabad to Ayodhya. Indigo staff members dressed as Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman arrived at Ahmedabad airport on January 11. A video showed one Indigo employee, dressed as Lord Ram, making the boarding announcement.

