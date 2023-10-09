Employment: 8.6 per cent decline in white-collar hiring in September, says report

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Most of sectors reported negative growth in terms of job creation: Report

According to Naukri.com's monthly 'Naukri JobSpeak Index' report, white-collar hiring witnessed an 8.6 per cent annual decline in September, following a negative trend in sectors including IT, BPO or ITES and FMCG.

However, the report released on Monday, suggested that on a month-on-month basis, there has been a growth of almost 6 per cent in job postings.

2,835 white-collar job postings in September

The monthly report highlighted that there were 2,835 white-collar job postings in September, down by 8.6 per cent compared to the same month last year when 3,103 jobs were posted.

The Naukri JobSpeak, a monthly Index, represents the state of the Indian job market and hiring activity. The data is prepared by clubing details based on new job listings and job-related searches by recruiters on the resume database of Naukri.com.

'Naukri JobSpeak Index' report asserted the IT sector continued to face global headwinds and saw the hiring numbers dwindle in the last few months.

The survey said that BPO/ITES and FMCG also registered negative growth of 25 per cent and 23 per cent, respectively.

Naukri.com Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal said, "While the IT sector continues to stay impacted, robust growth in the banking sector is a bright spot. Coupled with the fact that the overall index sequentially grew 6 per cent, this underscores the resilience of the Indian job market, anchored in sectoral diversity."

The hospitality and travel industry saw maximum growth, as families and solo travellers made the most of the monsoon season, it added.

Mumbai is highest job creator

New job offers for this sector were highest in Mumbai city with job roles for restaurant manager and guest services were in highest demand in September.

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and healthcare sectors clocked 7 per cent yearly growth each in September. Branch manager and financial consultant roles saw maximum demand, said the report.

Oil and gas and auto sectors recorded 6 per cent growth each in September compared to the same month last year, said the report.

Meanwhile, the report found that the non-metro cities continued to outshine the metros for job creation in September 2023.

The cities of Vadodara, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur experienced 4 per cent, 3 per cent and 2 per cent growth, respectively in hiring in September over the same month last year.

(With PTI inputs)

