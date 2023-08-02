Sarveshwar shares jump 9% on split, bonus announcement even as Sensex crashes 1000 points

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bombay stock exchange building

Agricultural products maker Sarveshwar Foods has announced the sub-division of equity shares. The company in an exchange filing informed about the board's decision to split the face value of equity shares. The stock on Wednesday jumped more than 9 per cent to trade near 52-week high. It traded at Rs 112.45 on BSE. The 52-week high is Rs 113.80.

According to an exchange, the board has approved the sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 10:1 (ten for one).

"The Board of Directors at their meeting considered and approved the sub-division/split of one equity shares having a face value of Rs 10 each into ten equity shares having face value of Re 1 each," the company said in a statement on BSE.

The split is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing extra-ordinary general meeting, the filing added. A sub-division or split is a corporate action that is done to make the stock affordable and widen shareholders' base. It results in increasing the total number of outstanding shares in the market.

"In this regard, the record date for such division/ split shall be intimated to the stock exchanges in due course," the statement said.

The filing added that the board also approved the proposal of issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1 having a face value of Re 1. "In this regard, the record date for such bonus issue shall be intimated to the stock exchanges in due course," it said.

Besides, the board also approved increasing the the authorized share capital from Rs 35 crore to Rs 100 crore and consequent alteration in capital clause of the Memorandum of Association of.

