Akash Ambani replaces father Mukesh Ambani as chairman of Reliance Jio

Mukesh Ambani has resigned as the director of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, the digital arm of Reliance Industries Limited. His son Akash Ambani, a non-executive director, has been named as the new chairman of the company.

According to the decisions taken at Jio's Board of Directors meeting held on Monday, Mukesh Ambani resigned as the director of the company, effective from June 27. Pankaj Mohan Pawar took over as the Managing Director of the company on June 27.

"In accordance with the circular dated June 20, 2018, issued by the Stock Exchanges, we hereby confirm that Raminder Singh Gujral and KV Chowdary are not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any Securities and Exchange Board of India order or any other such authority," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Akash has been closely involved with the disruptive and inclusive growth path charted by the digital services and consumer retail propositions of Reliance group and is now leading the creation of the ‘convergence dividend’ for over 500 million consumers, digitally and with high-inclusivity across geographies and income levels.

Akash’s elevation as Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm recognises the specific contributions made by him to the digital services journey and rededicates him to even higher levels of responsibilities, going forward.

Mukesh Ambani will continue to be the Chairman of Jio Platforms Ltd, the flagship company that owns all Jio digital services brands including Reliance Jio Infocomm, the company said in a press note.

Akash has been closely involved with the creation of the digital ecosystem around Jio’s 4G proposition. He was closely involved with a team of engineers in inventing and launching an India-specs focussed Jiophone in 2017 which became quite a revolutionary device to take many people out of 2G to 4G.

He personally led the key acquisitions made by Jio in the digital space in the last few years and has also been keenly involved with development of new technologies and capabilities including AI-ML and blockchain.

Akash was integrally involved in the trailblazing global investments by tech majors and investors in 2020, which in many ways catapulted Jio onto the global investor map.

Akash is expected to continue to operate on the cutting-edges of innovation and technology to encourage an ecosystem that will further digital solutioning and make the power of data and technology more accessible to all, including those who are still at the margin.

He will continue Jio’s efforts to build India into a highly inclusive, highly digital society. Akash Ambani has graduated from Brown University with a major in Economics.

