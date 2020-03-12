SBI Cards IPO: Allotment of SBI Cards IPO share to be announced today; Simple steps to check status

SBI Cards IPO: Allotment of SBI Cards IPO to be announced today; here's how to check status

SBI Cards IPO Allotment: Investors who subscribed to the IPO of the SBI Cards and Payment Services are keenly awaiting the allotment of shares today. SBI Cards IPO was open for four days from March 2 and closed for subscription on 5 March 2020. SBI Card IPO issue had received bids 26.54 times the original 100,279,411 offered shares on its last day of the bidding process.

Investors who have applied for the most-awaited SBI Card IPO will be able to check the status of share allotment today. As per IPO's tentative dates, the electronic credit of allotted shares to successful applicants in their Demat accounts will be done by today, i.e. March 13, 2020. The initiation of refund for investors who are not allotted shares will be done on March 12, 2020.

How to check SBI Cards IPO Allotment status:

To check your allotment status, investors can visit the website of registrar Link Intime India

You need to keep some details handy, like Permanent Account Number (PAN), or Application Number, or DP/Client ID.Enter the Captcha code, after which you need to click on the ‘Submit’ button and see the allotment status.

For any further investor query, individuals can send a mail at the registrar’s official email ID: ipo.helpdesk@linktime.co.in, or call at 022-49186200.

One of the biggest awaited IPO of 2020 was subscribed 26.54 times. Shares of SBI Cards and Payments will be listed on March 16, 2020. SBI Card shares are expected to list on both BSE and NSE on 16 March.

SBI Cards IPO Allotment of Shares status:

The credit card-to-debit card ration for SBI card stands at 3.7 per cent compared with 45 per cent for HDFC Bank, 28 per cent for Axis Bank and 18 per cent for ICICI Bank. Shares of SBI cards and Payments will be listed on March 16, 2020. The second-largest credit card player in India will be the first enterprise from the credit card business to be listed in the domestic secondary market.

