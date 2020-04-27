Nasscom-incubated sports company to spearhead digitisation of fitness industry

Image Source : PTI A representational image of cricket stadium

Premium sports technology company SportsUno has brought onboard former Indian fast bowler Rudra Pratap Singh, with the company being among the chosen few to have been selected by industry body NASSCOM to digitise the grassroots operations of the sport industry in India.

Seeking to become an integrated platform for sports, fitness centers, gymnasiums and freelance instructors, SportsUno is now creating a digital platform for all fitness instructors to host online training sessions with their existing or new customers. Instructors could create online training classes, send invites to their customers for joining the session, charge online classes’ fee on the portal, maintain customer records, send invoices, and also do marketing for online sessions they create.

Speaking about his joining SportsUno as an investor, former cricketer RP Singh said, "The pandemic has brought the entire sports and fitness industry to a halt. I am working with SportsUno to extend technical support to fitness instructors, who are an integral part of the sports and fitness ecosystem.

“While all the other industries are using technology day in, day out to improve and scale-up their businesses, technology in sports is only being used at the top of the pyramid, i.e. at IPL, ISL, Pro-kabaddi leagues, etc. where there is big money,” the former fast bowler noted.

“Whereas people and businesses sitting at the grass-root level - small academies, training centers, sports complexes, etc. are not even aware as to how to leverage technology to their area. The technological domain is very new to these sports business owners and SportsUno is here to help them get the best of it," he added.

During the lockdown, SportsUno developed efficient in-house software for fitness centers, gyms and health instructors to conduct uninterrupted online training sessions for their customers.

Varun Rao, CEO, SportsUno said, "We realise that across the sports industry, things are still being done traditionally at grassroots. The coronavirus crisis has affected the grassroots level of sports gravely and this has also created an opportunity to digitize and Automate business operations in the industry.”

“Capitalising on this opportunity, we want to infuse technology at primary levels of the industry. Once the digital is embedded in every aspect of the sports business, it can unlock unprecedented opportunities for growth for sports business establishments – clubs, complexes, academies, gyms, coaching and fitness centres etc. so forth and so on. Business owners will be able to offer innovative and more personalised experiences to their customers,” he added.

"SportsUno operates as the sports technology partner to sports businesses by ensuring that business owners can focus on growing their business while handling all their tech-related requirements," said Rao.

