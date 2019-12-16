Mobile Number Portability: TRAI's new MNP rules are now live; check eligibility and other details

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has introduced new guidelines for the mobile number portability (MNP) India. The new MNP rules come in effect from today onwards under which the mobile number porting process will be completed within 3 to 5 days.

Earlier, however, the process used to take 15 days to port a mobile number from one operator to another. According to the new rules, the Unique Porting Code (UPC) will be generated by the telecom regulator only when a subscriber is eligible to port his/her mobile number. Trai will decide the eligibility of the customer for a mobile number.

TRAI has also revealed that users need to pay Rs 6.46 for each porting request. The new rules were announced in December last year, and prolonged testing caused several delays in the implementation of it.

New Guidelines for MNP:

Users will have to use the active connection for at least 90 days. Postpaid users will have to clear all the outstanding dues of the current telecom operator for the issued bill as per the normal billing cycle.

If users have already requested to change the ownership of the mobile number, their number will not be eligible for portability.

Unique Porting Code or UPC will be valid for four days for all the places excluding Jammu & Kashmir, Assam and North East. The UPC will be available for 30 days in Jammu & Kashmir, Assam and North East.

"There should not be any pending contractual obligations to be fulfilled by the subscriber as per the exit clause provided in the subscriber agreement," TRAI said in a statement.

The court of law should not prohibit the porting of the mobile number. 5) You won't be able to port it if your mobile number is sub-judice.

How to port a mobile number under new rules?

Users want to port their mobile number can send an SMS with ‘PORT’ followed by a space and the ten-digit mobile number to 1900. After this they will then get a Unique Porting Code (UPC) through an SMS, which is valid for four days.

Users need to go to the nearest customer service centre of the operator they want to port and fill the Customer Acquisition Form (CAF) and Porting Form and provide the UPC code.

Portability charges: For each porting request the telecom regulator will charge ₹6.46 as transaction fee.