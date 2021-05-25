Lucknow traders urge govt to cut down restrictions, allow business to open

Image Source : PTI Aminabad market wears a deserted look, amid COVID-19 induced lockdown, in Lucknow.

Lucknow traders, who had voluntarily shut down their establishments on April 15 following a surge in Covid cases in the state capital, are now urging the state government to cut down on restrictions and allow business to open.

The corona lockdown in Uttar Pradesh has been extended to May 31.

Hazratganj Traders Association President Kishan Chandra Bambhani said that since corona cases had come down considerably, the government should lift restrictions so that traders can resume business. He said that traders had, on their own, shut their shops in mid-April and it had been almost 40 days since the markets were closed.

Lucknow Vyapar Mandal General Secretary Amarnath Mishra said that while some traders were running their business in a clandestine manner, those who had kept their shutters down were suffering.

"The traders have not been given any concessions in electricity bills, taxes and other overhead charges. If we are not allowed to restart business, we will not be able to pay the bills," he said.

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh becomes first state to vaccinate maximum youth

UP Kapda Vyapar Mandal President Ashok Motiyani said: "We should allow the markets to reopen with strict safety protocols. The corona cases have come down and we cannot afford to allow shops to remain closed for a longer period."

Another traders' leader Devendra Gupta also said that businessmen were using their savings to survive since there was no generation of income. Shops should be allowed to reopen even if it is for a limited time duration, he felt.

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh lockdown extended till May 31, industrial activities exempted

Latest Business News