In a massive exercise, govt picks KPMG, Deloitte, EY and IPE Global to assess 125 schemes

Representational Image

The NITI Aayog has roped in top four global audit firm to carry out a massive assessment of 125 government schemes in one of the biggest audit exercise aimed to improve policy implementation and remove bottlenecks.

Global audit agencies KPMG, IPE Global, Deloitte and EY were roped in after an extensive selection process that followed open bidding, the Economic Times reported. Niti Aayog, government's think-tank has divided the schemes sector-wise into 10 categories -- Agriculture, Human Resource Development, Urban Transformation, Rural Development, Drinking Water and Sanitation, Women and Child Development, Health, Jobs and Skills, Water Resources, Environment and Forest and Social Inclusion, Law and Order and Justice delivery.

The selection of the four audit firms was done by the Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO), an attached office of the NITI Aayog.

The four firms have been asked to complete the assessment by December 2019.

The country has been divided into six zones and 11 states.

Niti Aayog has also asked various ministries to get their data ready on the progress of the schemes. To ensure the accuracy of the data provided by these ministries, Niti Aayog has asked for phone calls or back checks, ET reported.