Anil Agarwal's Volcan Investments shows interest in Jet Airways

Volcan Investments, the family trust of Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal, has shown interest to invest in the now grounded Jet Airways and has submitted an Expression of Interest (EoI) for the debt-ridden airline.

"Volcan Investments, investment company for Anil Agarwal, in an exploratory move, has sought an EoI for Jet Airways, to understand the business scenario for the company and the industry," the trust said in a statement on Sunday.

It, however, added that the EoI is in "no way linked to Vedanta".

The EoIs will be examined by resolution professional Ashish Chhawchharia to verify their eligibility. The final bids are to be submitted by September 12.